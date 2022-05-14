Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,444.89 ($104.12).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JET. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($96.17) to GBX 4,980 ($61.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,391 ($41.81) to GBX 3,724 ($45.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 1,655.40 ($20.41) on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 1,415.80 ($17.46) and a one year high of GBX 7,175 ($88.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,348.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,433.36. The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

