K92 Mining (KNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million.

Shares of K92 Mining stock traded up C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$8.06. 544,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,154. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$10.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67.

KNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.29.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

