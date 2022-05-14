K92 Mining (KNT) to Release Earnings on Monday

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect K92 Mining to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.06. The company had a trading volume of 544,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,154. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.90. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$10.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNT shares. Eight Capital upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.29.

K92 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.