Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. DNB Markets raised Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.26. 11,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. Kahoot! ASA has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

