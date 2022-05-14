KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Chairman James P. Hallett Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) Chairman James P. Hallett acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 690,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 105,651 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 70,552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.