Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in April

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

Shares of KPCPY opened at $16.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

About Kasikornbank Public (Get Rating)

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.