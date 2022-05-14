Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Jennifer Lachey Sells 5,300 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $222,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total transaction of $332,681.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jennifer Lachey sold 7,950 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $477,000.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $141,457.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $43.99 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KROS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,985,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 156,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.