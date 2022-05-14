Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at Knight Equity

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Knight Equity from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KHTRF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$4.05 during trading hours on Friday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

