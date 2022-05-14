Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the April 15th total of 2,057,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,801.0 days.
Shares of KBSTF opened at $5.08 on Friday. Kobe Steel has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.
