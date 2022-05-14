Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the April 15th total of 2,057,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,801.0 days.

Shares of KBSTF opened at $5.08 on Friday. Kobe Steel has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and Oceania. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot rolled, cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

