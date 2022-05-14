Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Down 41.1% in April

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,900 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the April 15th total of 546,400 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 415,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 202,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 million, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of -1.39. Koss has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Koss by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Koss by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koss by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Koss by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

