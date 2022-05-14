KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KPTSF remained flat at $$8.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $8.98.
KP Tissue Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KP Tissue (KPTSF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.