KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPTSF remained flat at $$8.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue Company Profile (Get Rating)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.