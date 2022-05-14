Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at $783,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,778 shares of company stock worth $2,139,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 531,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 54,407 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 472,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

