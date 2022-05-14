K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) PT Raised to €40.00 at Scotiabank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from €38.00 ($40.00) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($18.21) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.05) to €20.50 ($21.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($18.00) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.