Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laird Superfood from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laird Superfood has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

LSF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 265,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,190. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

Laird Superfood ( NYSEMKT:LSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 34.50% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Laird Superfood news, Director Gregory B. Graves bought 15,000 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Laird Superfood by 304.9% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 166,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 162,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 26.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 219,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

