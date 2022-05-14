Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.44.
Shares of Latham Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.32. 649,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,205. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.
About Latham Group (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
