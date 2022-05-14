Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,860 shares of company stock worth $815,983 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,877,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 329,091 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 230,653 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

