Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.69.

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,860 shares of company stock valued at $815,983 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $40,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,540 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $42,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

