Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett Buys 20,000 Shares

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,354,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,762,065.

Calvin Clovis Everett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

On Thursday, April 28th, Calvin Clovis Everett bought 100,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00.

Shares of Liberty Gold stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.59. 625,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,739. The stock has a market cap of C$186.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Liberty Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.82.

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGD. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 price objective on Liberty Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.