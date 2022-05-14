Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBSR opened at $0.39 on Friday. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Get Liberty Star Uranium & Metals alerts:

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, and 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.