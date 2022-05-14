Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBSR opened at $0.39 on Friday. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
