Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Update

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the April 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,311,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Life Clips stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Life Clips has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Life Clips
