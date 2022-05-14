Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Update

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the April 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,311,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Life Clips stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Life Clips has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Life Clips

Life Clips, Inc develops, finances, produces, and distributes artificial intelligence (AI) based technological solutions for the mental health and healthcare sector in the United States. The company offers AI powered mental health analytics platform for businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, or customers.

