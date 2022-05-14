Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew W. Foehr Buys 2,500 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LGND opened at $85.96 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

