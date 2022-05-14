Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.93.
A number of research analysts have commented on LILM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
LILM opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. Lilium has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $11.66.
Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
