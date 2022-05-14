Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Cut to C$80.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of LIMAF opened at $39.89 on Thursday. Linamar has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $69.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

