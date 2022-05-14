LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Laurence W. Lytton Acquires 1,375,000 Shares

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 1,375,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,926,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
LiqTech International stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.89.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 60.89%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on LIQT. Zacks Investment Research raised LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.
