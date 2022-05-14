Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

LQDA stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,999,995.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093,123 shares in the company, valued at $51,474,927.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liquidia by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liquidia by 4,365.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

