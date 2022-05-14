Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 142.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LUCD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ LUCD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 144,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.