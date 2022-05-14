LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s previous close.

LMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LumiraDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMDX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,049. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. LumiraDx has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. On average, analysts expect that LumiraDx will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

