LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €780.92 ($822.02).

MC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($863.16) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($822.11) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($884.21) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($789.47) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($736.84) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of EPA:MC traded up €15.90 ($16.74) during trading on Friday, hitting €581.30 ($611.89). The stock had a trading volume of 438,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($205.74) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($274.26). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €617.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €670.61.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

