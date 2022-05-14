Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MFC. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,217,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,917. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 71,814 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 724,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 124,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 146,132 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.