Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MFC. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,952,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

