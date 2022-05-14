Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,217,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,917. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

