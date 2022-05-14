Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$29.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Manulife Financial to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.88.

Shares of MFC traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.52. 16,123,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$21.75 and a twelve month high of C$28.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 23.1800008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

