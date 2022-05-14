Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a C$27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.88.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE MFC traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.52. 16,123,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,473. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$21.75 and a 52-week high of C$28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.33.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 23.1800008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,708.67.

About Manulife Financial (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.