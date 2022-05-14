Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Downgraded to Hold at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$25.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MFC. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a C$27.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Desjardins lowered Manulife Financial to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.88.

TSE:MFC traded up C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.52. 16,123,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,573,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.33. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$21.75 and a one year high of C$28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The firm has a market cap of C$43.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 23.1800008 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

