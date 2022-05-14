Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins cut Manulife Financial to a hold rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.88.

TSE:MFC traded up C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.52. 16,123,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,473. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$21.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.09.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 23.1800008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

