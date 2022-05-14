Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered Manulife Financial to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.88.

TSE:MFC traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.52. 16,123,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,573,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.33. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$21.75 and a 12-month high of C$28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 23.1800008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

