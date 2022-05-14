Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at Barclays

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.88.

Shares of TSE:MFC traded up C$0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,123,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$21.75 and a 52 week high of C$28.09. The stock has a market cap of C$43.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 23.1800008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

