Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $94.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.93.

MCHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marchex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

