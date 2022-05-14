Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $94.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.93.
MCHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marchex (MCHX)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.