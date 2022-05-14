Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 65.95% and a negative net margin of 47.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.
NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.97 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on MBII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.01.
Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.
