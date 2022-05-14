Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 65.95% and a negative net margin of 47.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.97 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53,132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MBII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.