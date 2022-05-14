Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.73.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $159.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $131.96 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.