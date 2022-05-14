Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 106,330 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24.

On Monday, May 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18.

On Monday, February 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80.

Shares of MA opened at $332.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $323.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,624,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.