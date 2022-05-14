Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.67 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 89,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTNB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

