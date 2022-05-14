MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Upgraded by Acumen Capital to “Speculative Buy”

Acumen Capital upgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday.

TSE:MAV traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.57. 30,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,780. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$5.80.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

