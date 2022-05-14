Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 212.07% from the company’s current price.

PBLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PBLA remained flat at $$1.60 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.27. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBLA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.