Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 247.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Usio alerts:

NASDAQ USIO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 48,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,105. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.72. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 222,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120,821 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.