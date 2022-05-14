Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 247.83% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
NASDAQ USIO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 48,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,105. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.72. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.
Usio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Usio (USIO)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.