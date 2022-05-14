McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MUX. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.53.

MUX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 2,480,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,903. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 46.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 301,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 86,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 930,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

