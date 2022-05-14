Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the April 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MEDAF opened at 0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.53. Medaro Mining has a 1 year low of 0.32 and a 1 year high of 1.81.

Get Medaro Mining alerts:

About Medaro Mining (Get Rating)

Medaro Mining Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire interests in the Superb Lake lithium and gold property that consists of eight mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.