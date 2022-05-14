MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.89.

MAX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 1,032,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,964. The stock has a market cap of $629.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.58. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,090 shares in the company, valued at $505,136.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

