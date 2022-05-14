Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Update

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the April 15th total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPPF remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. Megaport has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGPPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Megaport in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Megaport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from 15.70 to 11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Megaport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions; and Megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

