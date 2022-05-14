MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEIP opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

